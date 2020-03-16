Good News! Despite Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure, Aamir Khan is all set to entertain masses with his upcoming 2 BIG projects

After the massive disaster of Laal  Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next 2 big projects, one of which is produced by himself

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha was a total disaster. The film tanked miserably at the box office. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha has affected Aamir Khan quite a bit. But here comes some good news. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan has two big projects in the pipeline. is not going to let the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affect his career. He reportedly has two big films in his kitty already.

Aamir Khan next has a big film which is going to be a mass entertainer in his kitty. It is expected to be on the lines of Dhoom 3. He is also going to be producing this film apart from acting in it. Further, Aamir Khan may star in a big-budget movie which is not produced by him. There is no official confirmation on any of this. Reportedly, Aamir Khan has currently taken a break and will return to work only after a month or so.

While, Aamir Khan's fans would have a sign of relief from this piece of news, there is bad news too. Reports have it that his mega-budget Mogul has been shelved indefinitely. It was a biographical film based on the life of music producer Gulshan Kumar.

