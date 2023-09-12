Gorgeous! Malvika Raaj dazzles in sister Sonaakshi Raaj's designed underwater creature-themed lehenga at the mehendi ceremony; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: Malvika Raaj plays the young 'Poo' in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is in one of the most gorgeous stages of her life. The stunning woman recently tied the knot with Pranav Bagga, the love of her life. For those who are unaware, Malvika and Pranav exchanged vows in a picture-perfect vacation wedding in Goa on November 29, 2023. Additionally, her fans' hearts are being won over by the gazes from her wedding. However, it was her wedding celebration attire particularly her mehendi ensemble that went viral online.

Sonaakshi Raaj posted several photos of her younger sister Malvika Raaj from the latter's mehendi ceremony on her Instagram account on December 8, 2023. The soon-to-be bride is seen smiling and posing for the camera against an attractive background in the priceless photos. Still, Malvika's outfit for her unique role was what drew our attention. She looked like a princess, no doubt about it, wearing a blush pink lehenga that her sister Sonaakshi had designed.

Sonaakshi included the photos with a detailed text explaining Malvika's lehenga. The soon-to-be bride's embroidered lehenga was adorned with exquisitely sewn underwater scenes, including fish, plants, and other creatures. Malvika's dream lehenga was created by Sonaakshi using an illustrating fabric and embellished with dreamy fish made of pearls and crystals. Intricately adorned with sequins, pearls, brilliant mirrors, and shimmering crystals, Malvika's lehenga also featured designs of sea horses, shells, and corals in addition to fish.

In her mehendi clothes, Malvika Raaj did indeed resemble a mermaid. The stunning woman accessorized her sequin lehenga with a sultry blouse. Her ensemble included a blouse with an allover wavy pattern and a sultry V-neckline. Malvika's overall appearance was enhanced by the exquisite usage of sequins, stones, and ruched intricate cloth. Additionally, the blouse had a lengthy trail attached to it that was covered in sequins.

Malvika, the soon-to-be bride, accessorized her ensemble with a striking necklace featuring a floral design and a set of matching earrings. She accessorized it with a ring and a bracelet set with silver stones. Malvika's sheen makeup, which included glossy lips, shimmering eyeshadow, flushed cheekbones, dewy base, and accentuated cheekbones, enhanced her look. The diva kept her hair down in a curly way, accessorizing it with pearls and star-shaped clips.

Malvika's husband Pranav looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama pair. He accessorized it with a blazer that was heavily embroidered with flowers and had a light green tone.

Malvika Raaj chose to transform into a golden girl on her wedding day. She wore a stunning lehenga that her husband Pranav had fashioned in a golden shade. Her golden lehenga was heavily beaded, crystal, Swarovski, pearl, and reflective mirror embellished. In addition, the lehenga had swans, their wedding date, her initials, and an image of her furry child inscribed on it. She accessorized the lehenga with a sheer drape, an identical blouse, bold jewellery, and natural makeup. However, her husband Pranav looked dapper in a specially designed honey gold sherwani that was adorned with zardozi embroidery, glass beads, sequins, and French knots.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis