Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here to slay our hearts with her new Shiny and shimmery look, check it out

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many successful films down South and is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well.

The actress was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the screens recently and the actress earned a lot of praises for her performance.

The actress has been winning hearts with all her performances and her fan base keeps expanding.

Other than her acting skills, the actress is also known for her beautiful and gorgeous looks and her fans always keep waiting for more updates from her side.

Pooja Hegde is pretty active on her social media accounts where she keeps posting updates from her personal life.

The actress's fans are constantly in awe of her posts and anxiously wait to see more of her. This time, Pooja Hegde has shared a few images from her Instagram profile where she looks ready to slay everyone’s heart with her glittery look.

As you can see the actress has posted these pictures while she was attending a Sangeet and she looks really gorgeous in these new pictures, ready to leave everyone awestruck with her beauty.

On the work front, the actress can be seen teaming up with brands on her Instagram profile and is said to be seen in an upcoming Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram.

