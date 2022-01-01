Gossip! This is how Salman Khan once reacted to his wedding rumours with Lulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has turned 56 but the craze for him till date remains unmatchable. Be it an 18-year-old young girl or 50-year-old lady, any female would want to romance him! The superstar has had relationships with actresses like Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif and others but never tied the knot.

There were once rumours that he has secretly married Lulia Vantur.

It is well known that Lulia Vantur is really close to the superstar. It’s been years that the duo has been reportedly dating. Be it a wedding function or a festive bash, the couple often arrives together at events. But they have never officially confirmed their relationship.

Back in 2016, there were rumours that Salman Khan had secretly gotten engaged or tied the knot with Iulia Vantur. Reacting to the same, the Tiger 3 actor told Mumbai Mirror, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself.

“It would be a proud moment for me, thode hi main chup rahoonga (Will I keep quiet?) like those yesteryear stars who hid their wives thinking that it would lessen their fan following. I know the whole country would be happy for me.”

Besides, the Tiger actor had even joked about how he wanted a child but not a wife. “Yes, I’d like to have a child but the problem with that is with the child the mother comes along. If I can avoid the mother and have a child, I wouldn’t mind two or three. Tell me, if there’s a solution,” he added.

