Gossip! Wedding bells for Shraddha Kapoor, aunt Padmini Kolhapure shared an Instagram post

MUMBAI: From television to films, we have seen big fat weddings happening in 2021 and the most anticipated one was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding which is going to take place on December 9. Meanwhile, if rumours are to be believed, then Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha might be the second celebrity wedding that can be heard very soon.

Padmini Kolhapure, who is Shraddha Kapoor’s aunty, recently left a clue about her niece’s wedding at the launch party of the recreated version ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, sung by her. Shraddha also shares the video on Instagram, on which Padmini commented, “Going to sing on your and Vedika's wedding day.”

According to Bollywood Life, Padmini stated, “This song has been close to my heart since the day I shot it, and I always desired to sing this song on my daughter's special day. For me, Shraddha and Vedika are like my daughters, not my nieces. I wanted to sing this song at my son's (Priyaank) wedding but since the song wasn't out, I couldn’t sing it. I wanted to recreate this video which is close to my heart by showcasing the love between a mother-daughter bond!”

Earlier Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor was quoted saying, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

Credit: DNA/Bollywood Life



