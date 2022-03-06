Gossip! This is what Kiara Advani said when asked to write a dating-app bio for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and others in pivotal roles. The actress has proved her acting skills in her films and has paved a way straight into the hearts of the fans. On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Their chemistry won the hearts of everyone in Shershaah. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation.

But the duo has never confirmed nor denied the news. However, when Kiara was gearing up for her film ‘Indoo ki Jawani’, the actress shared her idea of dating and more about her life.

Also read Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan

Earlier in an interview, when Kiara was asked to write a Tinder bio for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth, the actress started blushing but stumped us all. She said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all." She had also revealed that she’s extremely old-school when it comes to romance. She added, "I believe in that one-woman, one-man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. Those ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.

After making her debut in the comedy film Fugly (2014), Kiara played a supporting role as MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She also gained praise for playing a sexually unsatisfied wife in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories (2018).

Also read Wow! Meet Fahadh Faasil's wife, Nazriya Nazim

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi