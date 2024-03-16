Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight

Wearing a pastel pink lehenga with flower embroidery all over it, the actress looked gorgeous. However, Pulkit's mint green sherwani was the real star of the ceremony.
MUMBAI: And at last, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot! After beginning their dating journey in 2019, the pair exchanged vows in a close-knit ceremony at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana.

Also read:Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi

Kriti and Pulkit revealed their wedding pictures on Saturday, March 16, and we have to admit they look like a match made in heaven.

The pair wrote in the post's caption, "From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats differently. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Everyone was focusing on the bride and groom's wedding attire. Anamika Khanna designed the couple's wedding attire.

Wearing a pastel pink lehenga with flower embroidery all over it, the actress looked gorgeous. However, Pulkit's mint green sherwani was the real star of the ceremony. The actor donned handmade shoes by Rohan Arora and a large piece of jewelry by Jagdish Jewellers.

Samrat's sherwani had the Gayatri Mantra embroidered all over it in Sanskrit. The actor defied the convention that the bride receives customized shlokas on her wedding lehengas.

Anamika Khanna spoke with the well-known news outlet about the wedding attire, saying that while they were open to trying new things, they wanted their looks to be quite traditional.

"Kriti was very clear that she wanted to be a very typical Indian bride. Pulkit gave us an open hand and said he was happy to experiment also. They wanted to keep pastel colors. So, for Kriti, we designed a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Whereas, for Pulkit we did a beautiful angarakha. It’s a classic piece in chanderi silk," added the source.

Also read: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credit- Free Press Journal

