Guess who! The actor made his acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan, hasn't given a single hit, quit acting and is now a CEO of this company

MUMBAI: It is much easier for star kids to work in the film industry than any other field. However, not all-star kids can leave a mark on the hearts of the audience with their performance. Today we will talk about a star kid whose brother is a successful film producer and whose sister-in-law is also a big actress, yet he failed to give a single hit in 13 years.

The star kid we are talking about made his grand debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, however, when he failed to give even a single hit, he decided to quit acting. He is the son of one of the most famous filmmakers, Yash Chopra.

We are talking about none other than Uday Chopra - Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra's son. Uday Chopra has not given a single hit in his career of more than a decade. He was often seen on screen with some big star but when he came as the lead hero, he was always a flop.

Uday Chopra has mostly acted in films under his father's production house, Yash Raj Films, which is his own company. The actor made his acting debut in 2000 with the film 'Mohabbatein', which also starred Jimmy Shergill, Shah Rukh Khan, Shamita Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in lead roles.

There is no doubt that Uday Chopra's role was also appreciated in 'Mohabbatein' but he was not the lead star of this movie. In this, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were in the lead roles while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the female lead. Due to this, the film became a super hit.

Before venturing into acting, Uday Chopra worked as an assistant director on films like 'Lamhe', 'Parampara', 'DDLJ', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', among others. Apart from 'Mohabbatein', Uday Chopra has also worked in films like 'Mujhse Dosti Karogi', 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Supari', 'Chara: A Joint Operation', 'Pyaar Impossible', 'Dhoom', and 'Dhoom 2'.

Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' was his last film in 2013, after which he quit acting. Since most of his commercial hits were multi-starrers he remained unsuccessful in his solo acting career. After his stint in acting, Uday Chopra became a producer and made films such as 'The Longest Week' and 'Grace of Monaco'. He was also the executive producer of the docu-series 'The Romantics'.

In July 2012, Uday Chopra founded his own company, Yomics, which creates comics based on Yash Raj Films. Under Yomics, he created four major comic series including 'Dhoom', 'Hum Tum', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Daya Prochu'. He is currently the CEO of YRF Entertainment, a Hollywood-based production company that focuses on the development, finance, and production of feature films and television for the US and international markets. The total wealth of his family is Rs 7500 crore. Uday Chopra's brother Aditya Chopra is a popular film producer whose net worth is Rs 7200 crore. However, Uday's total net worth is only Rs 50 crore.

