Really! Tanish Mukerji breaks silence on why she parted ways with Uday Chopra

MUMBAI: Tanisha comes from a family that carries a huge filmy legacy. Her mother is yesteryear actress Tanuja while sister is Kajol. The actress who is currently mesmirizing fans with her dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has opened up about why she broke up with Uday Chopra. The duo worked together in the film Neil and Nikki.

Tamnisha said, “Uday aur mai Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ke time pe mile the. And vo 10-15 saal pehle the. Aur uske cause me hum dost ban gye the, and we were always friends. And I think aise hi film ke dauraan hum nazdeek ho gaye. And then, we fell in love. It was just a natural progression for us.”

Tanisha also said that Uday and she are still friends adding, “Kyun hota hai breakup? You realise that something is not working. It's very natural and I think log bahut badi cheezein banate hai uske baare me. We realised it was not working, and we are still friends.”

She added, “I was comfortable because Uday and I knew each other. We started dating during the shoot of the film, so it was like I was doing it with my boyfriend, so it became easy. It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister (Kajol) has not watched the film till today. Even I tell my friend's kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country... If today Neil ‘N' Nikki would have come to me, I would have offered to play the character differently because you are influencing young minds. At that time, I didn't get involved in it enough”

