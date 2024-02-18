Happiness Loading! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are pregnant, here's the announcement

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has come a long way from being known as the son of well-known film director David Dhawan to showcasing his acting prowess in Bollywood. The actor has a number of big-budget successes under his belt, including his breakthrough film Student Of The Year, which also starred newcomers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 after working with Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan. He has appeared in numerous movies throughout the course of a career lasting more than ten years.

Varun Dhawan is really loved by his fans for his acting skills and his sense of humour. Recently he announced his upcoming movie Baby John which is rumoured to be the Hindi remake of South movie Theri and the movie will be directed by Atlee who previously gave a dhamakedar hit 'Jawan' starring Shahrukh Khan.

We have been entertained by the actor many times as he has never failed to do so in any of his movies and while he always made us happy with his performances, this time happiness has knocked on his door.

Varun Dhawan is soon to be a father. That's right! The actor just posted on his Instagram account about the couple is pregnant. Check out the post below:

On 24th January, 2021, Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal who is a fashion designer. There were rumours earlier in November 2022 about their pregnancy but the rumours were soon debunked but this time it's the actor who posted the picture and seeing this, Varun Dhawan fans are surely excited.

Express your happiness in the comment section below