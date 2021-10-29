HAPPINESS! Post Aryan Khan’s bail, Suhana Khan shares their CHILDHOOD PHOTO; says “I Love You”

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally breathed a sigh of relief.

He was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court on October 28 after 25-days of jail time in the drug bust case. Now, Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan reacted to the bail order and shared an adorable throwback childhood picture with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The photo collage shared by Suhana Khan sees Shah Rukh Khan playing, posing, and having fun with his children – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The picture is from the time when they were toddlers.

In the caption, Suhana wrote, “I Love You”. Many celebrities such as Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others dropped hearts on the post.

According to the Times of India report, the former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan in the case, said that Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy when he heard the news of his son’s bail being granted by the court. Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”

