Happy birthday! It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday and we can see the fans are showering the love and waiting for movie Dunki, here are the tweets

MUMBAI : Indeed Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved filmmakers we have in the industry, he is no doubt one of finest names coming from the film making world. Over the time with his brilliant filmmaking with the movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and PK, the filmmaker has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the director.

It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday today and we can see many posts which are floating all over the internet where the fans are wishing the director, whereas at the same time they are waiting for the upcoming movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role. Check out some of these Tweets dropped by the fans and audience for director Rajkumar Hirani and at the same time expressing their excitement for the movie.

Sending birthday wishes to themaster storyteller, #RajkumarHirani,for a day filled with joy and ongoing triumphs. Your films have resonateddeeply, imprinting an enduring legacy on the world of cinema. We cannot wait tosee your magic in #Dunkiagain!

… pic.twitter.com/ftSQc6i8dw —Redchillies.vfx (@vfx_redchillies) November20, 2023

SRKians ASSEMBLE



Let'smove on to #Dunkinow .



Imagine the hysteria when the biggest actor ndbiggest director will release their film in theatres .



Can'twait #ShahRukhKhanX #RajkumarHirani#Jawan#Pathaan#SRK#bbtvi#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/VOPsxnlpoK —SRKsEnigma (@AqShayDevGun) November20, 2023

#DunkiFan Made poster #RajkumarHirani#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/lyUKa3uTD2 (@SRKsSairaa) November20, 2023

The most anticipated film of theyear #Dunkiis now only 32 days away....sure shot it will become the biggest hit for #RajkumarHirani



Happy Birthday @RajkumarHiranipic.twitter.com/bB89RoBi5p —Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) November20, 2023

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani#rajkumarhirani#rvcjinsta#rvcjmovies@RajkumarHiranipic.twitter.com/HRdqYIck2q —RVCJ Movies (@rvcjmovies) November20, 2023

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani sir️



The man behind films likeMunna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK , Sanju.



Now all set torelease his next film #Dunkion this Christmas, starring our King Khan ️#RajkumarHirani#[email protected]/oEqlileeWu —Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November20, 2023

Also read-Must Read! With Tiger 3 getting mixed response, Here is what we need from the Spy universe movies

Indeed this shows the love of the fans and audience for the director Rajkumar Hirani and at the same time we can see the hype of the upcoming movie Dunki starring Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani in the leading role.

Indeed we can see the buzz of the movie Dunki is really very high much before the trailer release, and we look forward to see what Rajkumar Hirani has to offer with the upcoming movie Dunki which is all set to hit the big screen in the month of December.

Team TellyChakkar wishes Rajkumar Hirani a very happy birthday.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Heartwarming! Check out this wholesome moment between Deepika-Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and AbRam Khan at the stadium amid the cricket match