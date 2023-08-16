Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur.

Saif’s fortune significantly changed after the Farhan Akhtar film Dil Chahta Hai. Films like Prineeta, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, etc followed next which brought him great success but yet many are unaware of the brave choices he made other than these super successful films. They are the proof of how versatile he is as an actor and his ability to completely reinvent himself.

Today as the handsome actor celebrates his 53rd birthday, let us take a look at his best performances;

Ek Hasina Thi

Saif’s most underrated performance having some gray shades, brought out a different side of him. This Sriram Ragavan film received mixed reviews but Saif’s performance blew us away.

Being Cyrus

This very unusual choice of film saw a comical as well as confused character brought to life by Saif. This Homi Adajania film is one of his best works.

Aarakshan

Playing a Dalit teacher in this film made people sit up and take notice of Saif’s acting abilities. His performance was spot on and in tune with Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

Go Goa Gone

Saif proved that no one does eccentric humor better than him. The film’s success was largely due to the smooth performances.

Chef

Although the film didn’t do so great, Saif brought this Hollywood adaptation to life beautifully adding his own flavor.

Laal Kaptaan

Although this film didn’t do well at the box office, Saif gave it his all. He played a Naga Sadhu in the film for which he walked around with the look for over a year.

Which film did you watch out of these and liked? Tell us in the comments below.

