Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

Today as the handsome actor celebrates his 53rd birthday, let us take a look at his best performances
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 10:11
movie_image: 
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur. 

Also Read- What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

Saif’s fortune significantly changed after the Farhan Akhtar film Dil Chahta Hai. Films like Prineeta, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, etc followed next which brought him great success but yet many are unaware of the brave choices he made other than these super successful films. They are the proof of how versatile he is as an actor and his ability to completely reinvent himself. 

Today as the handsome actor celebrates his 53rd birthday, let us take a look at his best performances;

Ek Hasina Thi

Saif’s most underrated performance having some gray shades, brought out a different side of him. This Sriram Ragavan film received mixed reviews but Saif’s performance blew us away.

Being Cyrus

This very unusual choice of film saw a comical as well as confused character brought to life by Saif. This Homi Adajania film is one of his best works.

Aarakshan

Playing a Dalit teacher in this film made people sit up and take notice of Saif’s acting abilities. His performance was spot on and in tune with Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

Go Goa Gone

Saif proved that no one does eccentric humor better than him. The film’s success was largely due to the smooth performances.

Chef

Although the film didn’t do so great, Saif brought this Hollywood adaptation to life beautifully adding his own flavor. 

Laal Kaptaan

Although this film didn’t do well at the box office, Saif gave it his all. He played a Naga Sadhu in the film for which he walked around with the look for over a year.

Also Read- What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

Which film did you watch out of these and liked? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal

Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh Dil Chahta Hai Agent Vinod Omkara Adipurush Tanhaji Movie News Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 10:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Chestha Mehta roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary's show Shrimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Exclusive! Karan Wahi roped in for SonyLiv's next
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects are being made on different OTT...
Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat fame Prateik Chaudhary roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta...
Pandya Store: Woah! Chiku’s return makes Suman and Natasha tense
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Interesting! 5 upcoming movies that have the potential to break the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan
Katrina
Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal
Tiger 3
Must Read! With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 getting a great response, now all eyes on these upcoming sequels
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'
Amrish Puri
Interesting! THIS legendary villain never won a Filmfare Best Negative Role Award despite blockbuster movies and numerous nominations
Suniel Shetty
What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”