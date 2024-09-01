Happy Birthday! Sajid Khan has the cutest and the funniest way to wish happy birthday to his sister Farah Khan, check it out

MUMBAI : Farah Khan Kunder is best known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, and is also an acclaimed choreographer. She has also turned an actor in the past for the movie Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi where she played the female lead opposite Boman Irani.

Farah Khan entered the Hindi film industry as a choreographer and has worked with countless big names of the industry. She has also judged a lot of reality shows and is currently a judge in Sony TV’s dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhala Jaa season 11.

Majorly known for her choreographies, she has also turned a director in the past and the audience always loved her movies. Sajid Khan, her brother, is a well-known director who is best known for his Housefull franchise.

Earlier, it was Sajid Khan’s birthday and Farah Khan posted a throwback picture for her brother and the fans felt that it was really cute to see such a brother-sister bond.

Now, it’s Farah Khan’s birthday and Sajid Khan has also posted a throwback video where we can see a young Sajid and Farah Khan. The video is really cute and funny and the fans are entertained by it.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the caption of the post, Sajid Khan has wished her happy birthday and we must say, the sweet bond between a brother and a sister is always the one that makes you smile.

