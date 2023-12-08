Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan! Here are the times the birthday girl raised the temperature with her hot looks

Its Sara Ali Khan’s birthday and today let’s have a look at the times when Sara Ali Khan won the hearts of people through her hot and sizzling looks
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
ara Alia Khan

MUMBAI:  Sara Ali Khan turns 28 today, the actress is one of the most loved artists of current times. She was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress is good at what she does and is an extremely exceptional artist. But along with her movies, she has won many hearts with her hotness as well. 

Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath and the action comedy film Simmba. Both films were commercially successful and she was awarded for both her movies. Sara Ali Khan is not only known for her acting but also for her beauty. So today we will be looking at the times when Sara Ali Khan set the internet on fire with her pictures.

Also read – Trolled! "The dress is choking her, is she able to breathe" netizens troll Khushi Kapoor on her latest public appearance

Sara Ali Khan has been loved by the audience and her hotness with her acting is an extravaganza to watch out for. There are a few pictures where the actress has fascinated the internet, but her hotness is indeed too hot to handle. We shall look forward to seeing more of the actress in the coming days.

What are your views on the actress Kritika Bharadwaj and how will you rate her for her hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read –Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”

Sara Ali Khan birthday hot Pictures hot actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Ellahi finally takes a stand for self, threatens Jordan to not cross a line!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Dilpreet angry with Sanjot and Gurpreet’s conversation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Vanshaj: Interesting! Yuvika gets a new project, reaches a shady location
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Serious Drama! Manoj wants the society members to opt for redevelopment
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special
MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, is set to...
Did you know? On India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals he played a pivotal role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story
MUMBAI: This weekend, on the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance...
Recent Stories
Jawan
WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Rani
Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee in and as BHAIYAAJI in Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios next directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
Ranbir Kapoor
Shocking! "Is he high on something" netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor on this new click
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen
Kajol
Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kajol and many more female celebrities have spoken about going through a miscarriage