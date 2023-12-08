Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan! Here are the times the birthday girl raised the temperature with her hot looks

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan turns 28 today, the actress is one of the most loved artists of current times. She was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress is good at what she does and is an extremely exceptional artist. But along with her movies, she has won many hearts with her hotness as well.

Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath and the action comedy film Simmba. Both films were commercially successful and she was awarded for both her movies. Sara Ali Khan is not only known for her acting but also for her beauty. So today we will be looking at the times when Sara Ali Khan set the internet on fire with her pictures.

Also read – Trolled! "The dress is choking her, is she able to breathe" netizens troll Khushi Kapoor on her latest public appearance

Sara Ali Khan has been loved by the audience and her hotness with her acting is an extravaganza to watch out for. There are a few pictures where the actress has fascinated the internet, but her hotness is indeed too hot to handle. We shall look forward to seeing more of the actress in the coming days.

What are your views on the actress Kritika Bharadwaj and how will you rate her for her hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read –Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”