Trolled! "The dress is choking her, is she able to breathe" netizens troll Khushi Kapoor on her latest public appearance

Khushi Kapoor is getting some negative comments for her outfit for an event, have a look at few comments
Khushi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her cuteness and her looks. The star is all set to make her acting debut soon and all eyes are on the star for the Same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

She has been grabbing the attention of fans with her different public appearances at different events. And now this video of the actress is going viral and attracting the eyeballs of fans as she was spotted and was looking hot.

Indeed Khushi Kapoor is looking super sexy in her outfit, on one side where the fans are praising her on the other hand there are many that are trolling her for her dress.

As we see many are saying she is able to breathe because the dress is so tight, they are saying the dress is choking her. Also many are calling her talentless kid and saying she is plastic.

What are your views on the soon to be actress Khushi Kapoor, and how did you like her dress? Do Share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

