Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra! From Spider to Yodha, check out the dashing Shershah actor’s upcoming films

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra made a stunning debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of the Year and never looked back. His films like Shershah, Baar Baar Dekho, among others made fans sit up and take notice of his talent. He is just getting better with every movie. He is all set to make his OTT debut with the series Indian Police Force.

As Sidharth turns another year older, here is a list of his upcoming films which will surely add to the excitement among his fans;

Yodha

This Dharma Productions’ film will also feature Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani among others. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film will release in March 2024.

Spider

Tentatively titled Spider, the Dinesh Vijan Thriller film will reportedly star Janhvi Kapoor and be directed by Tushar Jalota.

Untitled film by Meghna Gulzar

Megna is known for her thought provoking and gripping dramas. Her next untitled venture which is based on a true story, will see Sidharth playing the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Hey Sidians,



What you know - #MeghnaGulzar X #SidharthMalhotra



What you don’t know - The film is based/inspired by the horrific Hyderabad rape case…



Untitled film by Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand who is gearing up for his film Fighter will also be producing a film with Sidharth in the lead. The film will be directed by debutant director Rohan Khambati who has previously worked as Action designer for SRK starrers Jawan and Pathaan.

