Wow! Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday in an intimate home gathering with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and close friends; Check out PICs here!

Kiara Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were seen coming up for the actor's 39th birthday celebration yesterday. The photographers also caught sight of Shakun Batra and Karan Johar outside of Sidharth's home. Now, to the surprise of his fans, we have discovered some behind-the-scenes photos from the actor's birthday party at his house with his friends.
MUMBAI: Today is Sidharth Malhotra's birthday. He is one of the most well-liked and gifted performers in Bollywood. Today marks his 39th birthday, and the Shershaah actor celebrated his birthday with his loved ones and friends. Kiara Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were seen coming up for the actor's 39th birthday celebration yesterday. The photographers also caught sight of Shakun Batra and Karan Johar outside of Sidharth's home. Now, to the surprise of his fans, we have discovered some behind-the-scenes photos from the actor's birthday party at his house with his friends.

Fans had been anxiously awaiting behind-the-scenes photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday celebration ever since Kiara's parents, Karan Johar and Shakun Batra, were spotted by the media yesterday night. Now that some photos of the birthday boy Sidharth have made their way into social media, they show him grinning broadly as he poses with his friends. The Yodha actor can be seen wearing loose black pants and a rainbow-colored t-shirt in the photos. His pals are gathered around him while he sits on the couch at home. He is accompanied by Karan Johar, who is dressed entirely in black.

Behind them, wearing a white blouse, is Shakun Batra, the director of Sidharth in the 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons. Additionally visible is producer Juno Chopra, who is wearing identical pants and a white shirt. It's evident from Sidharth Malhotra's million-dollar smile that the birthday boy and his pals had a great time at his house.

Even though the photos are beautiful, we are eager to see more that include Kiara Advani and her parents from the celebration. Sidharth will celebrate his birthday for the first time since he wed Kiara. The pair got married in February 2023, and they will commemorate their first wedding anniversary the following month.

In the meantime, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday in July of last year and gave her husband Sidharth Malhotra peek at her trip. "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. Blessed, grateful for every day and all the love," She shared a video of herself and Sidharth swimming in the ocean.

By posting the same video to his Instagram account, Sidharth sent her birthday wishes, writing, “Happy birthday Ki. Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."

Professionally speaking, Sidharth Malhotra is getting ready for the debut of Indian Police Force, the online series that represents the next development in Rohit Shetty's cop world. Starring alongside Sidharth are Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, this is the actor's debut web series on OTT.

This action-packed seven-episode series, which was created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, is a moving tribute to the Indian police officers' unwavering commitment, selfless duty, and ardent patriotism. The first episode of the series will air on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

