Have a look at some of the most expensive weddings of Bollywood celebrities

MUMBAI:Recently we have witnessed one of the much awaited weddings in the Bollywood industry, which was of Shershaah couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple was all over the internet and social media and the pictures and videos were floating all over the internet.

Indeed the fans were looking forward to knowing everything in detail about their wedding ceremony and it was one of the most expensive weddings in the Bollywood industry. Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the most expensive weddings of Bollywood celebs that have left us stunned.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Well as we all know Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer, at Suryagarh Palace and reportedly the per day cost was around 2 crore. The ceremony took place for 3 days so the total cost was roughly around 6 crore rupees.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

No doubt Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry and the couple got married in November 2018.

They held the ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como of Italy, reportedly the per day cost was around 24 lakhs.

ALSO READ –“Garibon ki Disha Patani,” say netizens as they troll Avneet Kaur on her latest dance video, check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017, the wedding ceremony took place in Italy and reportedly the wedding ceremony cost around 100 crore rupees.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

No doubt Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couple at a global level and their fans find them progressive. The couple got married in the year 2018 and they chose the Umaid Bhavan Palace as their wedding destination. Reportedly, the wedding cost was around 4 crores.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Another popular and most loved couple of Bollywood industry is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple tied the knot in the year 2021 and the wedding took place in Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort. The wedding ceremony was around 4 crore rupees.

Well these are the reported costs of some talked about wedding ceremonies in Bollywood industry, what are your views on this list and which is your favourite couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Are rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday ready to take their relationship to the next level?