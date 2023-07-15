Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture and sets the gram on fire

This new bikini picture of actress Esha Gupta is setting the internet on fire and grabbing a lot of eyeballs.
Esha Gupta

MUMBAI:  Actress Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting industry. Over the time with her amazing acting and sizzling looks, she has created a strong fanbase for herself. She has been blessing the internet with ravishing pictures which are definitely getting some amazing responses from fans all over.

Having said that, this new picture of actress Esha Gupta in bikini is setting the internet on fire.

 

Also read - Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices

o doubt, she definitely knows the right formula to grab attention of the fans and is one such name who is ruling the hearts of millions with her looks. She has to be blamed to raise the temperature all over the internet.

Esha Gupta has the perfect bikini body and never fails to amaze her fans with her super stylish and chic looks. What are your views and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read - It's a Wrap! Pankaj Tripathi completes the shoot for Vinod Bhanushali & Sandeep Singh’s 'Main ATAL Hoon' directed by Ravi Jadhav!​


 

Esha Gupta Esha Gupta Fans I Esha Gupta bikini Esha Gupta Hot Esha Gupta Sexy Bollywood Actress Bikini Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
