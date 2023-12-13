Hawwt! Ruhi Singh looks smoking hot in this hot photo shoot, check out the pictures inside

MUMBAI: Indian actress and model Ruhi Singh works majorly in Hindi movies and television. The actress participated in Femina Miss India East 2011, the preliminary for Femina Miss India contest where she was crowned 1st Runner up. The model turned actress even won the title of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity 2014.

Ruhi Singh has appeared in a documentary The World Before Her which was nominated for Emmy Awards. She has also appeared in the OTT series Chakravyuh and Runaway Lugai. Recently, she was included in the top 10 of The Times' "50 Desirable Women of 2020" list.

The actress was chosen by Femina Miss India in 2014 to represent India on International level. When it comes to her acting, she began her career with Calendar Girls in 2015.

The actress is really loved for her acting skills and her smoking hot looks. The actress is pretty active on her Instagram account where she keeps posting and updating her fans with her personal and professional aspect of life.

Talking about her Instagram account, the actress enjoys a massive 2.1 million followers and her fan base is quite strong. Ruhi Singh is not just known for her modelling and acting but also for her smoking hot photo shoots.

This time, the model turned actress has shared some really hot and sexy pictures from her latest photo shoot. Take a look at the pics below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really has all the right qualities to grab our attention and leave us wanting for more.

