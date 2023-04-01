“He is exactly the male version of Jaya Bachchan who is very rude” - netizens troll Shahid Kapoor on this latest video

MUMBAI :Over time, with his amazing contribution, actor Shahid Kapoor has left a strong mark at the box office of India. Fans always look forward to the actors’ latest projects. Having said that, this latest video of Shahid Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans. In the video, we can see the actor looking extremely hot as he was clicked around the city with his wife Mira Kapoor.

In this video we can see the actor is a little upset with the Paparazzi and asking them what is the purpose of shooting a video, no doubt the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating the pair, but there are few people who are trolling the actor for his statement.

As we can see in these comments, many people are asking, ‘why do actors not say the same thing when they are promoting their movie?’ Whereas many people are saying that “Movie milna kam ho gayi phir bhi akad nahi gayi”. There are many other comments by netizens that are talking about the rude behaviour of the actor.

