‘He would call me Nancy while I called him Kaushikan’, says Neena Gupta as she recalls her time with the late actor; extends support to his wife and daughter

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story. Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away and was 66 years old, is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, is no more.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

The news shook the country that he has passed away and following his sudden demise, the Bollywood industry has come out in support and remember the late actor and offer condolences to his family.

Now, his friend Neena Gupta has come out in support of the family and reacts to the heartbreaking news that she woke up to. She even mentioned the nicknames they had allotted each other.

She reveals how he was the only one to address her as ‘Nancy’ while she called him Kaushikan and she finds it heartbreaking and deeply saddening to lose a friend.

She recalls their college days from Delhi and hopes that his family, especially his little girl is bestowed with the strength to fight and get through and that she will be there for them.

She captioned the video as, “Goodbye Kaushikan”

