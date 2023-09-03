Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passes away: the late actor’s body is taken for postmortem

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. The country woke up to the news that actor Satish Kaushik is no more and mourns the grave loss.

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, passed away and this is the news that we woke up to today. It is a heart wrenching loss for the country. He has acted in multiple films and entertained the fans for a long time. Be it cameos or full roles, the actor maintained his screen presence.

The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

As per latest reports, the actor played Holi at Javed Akhtar’s place and his friends, then he came to play Holi with the residents of his building the day before and according to neighbours, he was one of the most affable guys they came across and he was fine there.

He later went to Delhi to Play Holi, but that is not when he started feeling uneasy. While traveling in the car, he felt the uneasiness seep in.

His neighbours are of the opinion that he was a friendly neighbour and cheerful guy. According to latest reports, his body is taken for post mortem.

