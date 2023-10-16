Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’

MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan became 81 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, he made sure to address the adoring admirers who had gathered outside his home to wish him a happy birthday. The 81-year-old actor from the movie Sholay acknowledged his followers as the reason he continues to "survive and work" while thanking them for all of their support.

Big B posted a series of images on his blog of him welcoming his admirers, whom he adoringly refers to as his extended family (EF), outside his house in Jalsa. The movie icon is wearing a garland in one picture. He expressed his gratitude, “When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments. The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work .. and may I ever be worthy of these blessings.”

Amitabh Bachchan stunned his followers on the eve of his birthday when he appeared outside his house at midnight to greet them. Amitabh Bachchan's birthday was a memorable occasion for his followers, and he used the occasion to express his sincere gratitude for the overwhelming show of support. The illustrious actor published a collage with two images. In one, he can be seen extending his folded hands to supporters in front of his famous home, Jalsa.

Amitabh will be seen at work in the movie "Ganapath," which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. With Rajinikanth, he has the films "Thalaivar 170" and "Kalki 2898 AD."

