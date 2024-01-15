Heartbreaking! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her painful journey behind bars; Says ‘I ate whatever was given to me…’

Rhea was open about her problems, which included eating well and getting by on a modest allowance. She was also appreciative of the difficult experience. Rhea stated in an open discussion with Chetan Bhagat on his chat program.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 09:57
movie_image: 
Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Recently, Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty was involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and spoke candidly about her experience getting out of jail. Due to her detention about his death, the actress endured prison time for over a month. Rhea was open about her problems, which included eating well and getting by on a modest allowance. She was also appreciative of the difficult experience.

(Also read: Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail )

Rhea stated in an open discussion with Chetan Bhagat on his chat program, Deeptalk With Chetan Bhagat, “Due to COVID rules, I had to be in solitary confinement for 14 days. I was the only one in the room. I was asked if I’d like to have lunch. I was so hungry and tired that I ate whatever was given to me.”

She disclosed the menu consisted of roti and capsicum, "which was just capsicum in water." The actress claimed that she found her source of positivity among her fellow prisoners. “I started feeling grateful when I saw that many prisoners don’t have family support. Or they don’t have Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 10,000 for their bail. At least, I have my family and friends. I told myself, ‘You will get justice. You will get bail. You have not done anything wrong. I have so much to learn from these women while I am here. Why am I wasting my time sulking about what is not in my control?’” she said.

Regarding the prisoners' restrooms, the "Chehre" actress revealed that they're “one of the hardest parts about being in jail.” Although she remembered it wasn't the best in jail, she said, “Mental trauma is so much harder that the physical trauma starts paling in front of it. You think ‘Ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi’.”

She disclosed that there was a canteen within the jail and that prisoners could obtain a money order from their families. A money order for Rs. 5,000 per month was handed to her. She also mentioned that the jail still adhered to the meal and bedtime schedule that the British had left there.

“You get breakfast at 6 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m., and dinner at 2 p.m. because it goes with the British way of things. They open the gates at 6 a.m. and lock you in at 5 p.m. Until then, you can take a shower, go to the library, etc. Most people save their dinner and have it at 7-8 p.m. However, I changed my whole cycle. Yeh khana toh waise bhi khaya nahin jaayega. Garam hoga toh fir bhi khaya jaayega. Thanda toh bilkul nahin khaya jaayega. Hence, I started waking up at 4 a.m. and finishing my dinner at 2 p.m.,” she shared.

The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Rhea Chakraborty in September 2020 about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In June 2020, the actor's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. When the latter passed away, Rhea was dating him, which resulted in her being imprisoned for 28 days before being released on bond.

(Also read: Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Roadies Sonu Sood Prince Narula Gautam Gulati Television MTV Bollywood Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 09:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha will groove to Ghani Bawri making Dhaval nervous
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films...
Stunning! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embark on a 'Sea-Nic' mini-moon in Dubai; Says ‘Reminiscing recent mini-moon’
MUMBAI: Skilled dancer and actress Mukti Mohan is having a great time right now since she and her true love, Kunal...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay gets addicted to drinks again, is not able to control his anger
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion
MUMBAI: Colors has been presenting some very unique and distinguished projects much to the entertainment of the...
Recent Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Kareena Kapoor
Whopping! Kareena Kapoor makes a style statement with a Rs. 1.17 Lakh vest layered shirt; Netizens say 'Isse V chuhe kha gaye!'
Vicky
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
Sharad
Admitted! Sharad Kelkar opens up about finding recognition and respect after dubbing for Prabhas; Says ‘I used to stammer till I started acting…’
Gauri
Shocking! When Gauri Khan revealed her brother wanted to kill Shah Rukh Khan, “He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up”
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience