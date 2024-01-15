Heartbreaking! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her painful journey behind bars; Says ‘I ate whatever was given to me…’

MUMBAI: Recently, Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty was involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and spoke candidly about her experience getting out of jail. Due to her detention about his death, the actress endured prison time for over a month. Rhea was open about her problems, which included eating well and getting by on a modest allowance. She was also appreciative of the difficult experience.

Rhea stated in an open discussion with Chetan Bhagat on his chat program, Deeptalk With Chetan Bhagat, “Due to COVID rules, I had to be in solitary confinement for 14 days. I was the only one in the room. I was asked if I’d like to have lunch. I was so hungry and tired that I ate whatever was given to me.”

She disclosed the menu consisted of roti and capsicum, "which was just capsicum in water." The actress claimed that she found her source of positivity among her fellow prisoners. “I started feeling grateful when I saw that many prisoners don’t have family support. Or they don’t have Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 10,000 for their bail. At least, I have my family and friends. I told myself, ‘You will get justice. You will get bail. You have not done anything wrong. I have so much to learn from these women while I am here. Why am I wasting my time sulking about what is not in my control?’” she said.

Regarding the prisoners' restrooms, the "Chehre" actress revealed that they're “one of the hardest parts about being in jail.” Although she remembered it wasn't the best in jail, she said, “Mental trauma is so much harder that the physical trauma starts paling in front of it. You think ‘Ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi’.”

She disclosed that there was a canteen within the jail and that prisoners could obtain a money order from their families. A money order for Rs. 5,000 per month was handed to her. She also mentioned that the jail still adhered to the meal and bedtime schedule that the British had left there.

“You get breakfast at 6 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m., and dinner at 2 p.m. because it goes with the British way of things. They open the gates at 6 a.m. and lock you in at 5 p.m. Until then, you can take a shower, go to the library, etc. Most people save their dinner and have it at 7-8 p.m. However, I changed my whole cycle. Yeh khana toh waise bhi khaya nahin jaayega. Garam hoga toh fir bhi khaya jaayega. Thanda toh bilkul nahin khaya jaayega. Hence, I started waking up at 4 a.m. and finishing my dinner at 2 p.m.,” she shared.

The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Rhea Chakraborty in September 2020 about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In June 2020, the actor's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. When the latter passed away, Rhea was dating him, which resulted in her being imprisoned for 28 days before being released on bond.

