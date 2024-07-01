Heartfelt! Rohit Shetty opens up about his struggling tale of taking Mumbai local at five in the morning to reach school; Says ‘My dad passed away...my mom did not have money’

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has spoken out about how he encountered problems at an early age and fought hard to provide for his family after his father died. Rohit further stated that Mumbai taught him a lot of things and that the people's willingness to work hard is different in the city of dreams.

Rohit told Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that he used to take the 5:45 a.m. local train to his school in Santacruz. “My dad passed away when we used to live in Santacruz and mom’s savings got exhausted and so we went to Dahisar, my grandmothers place. I never felt why this is happening to me. We always fought and worked hard. And I was street smart and I learnt these things when I was very young because of Mumbai.”

Rohit Shetty stated that if his son wants to become an actor, he must spend time in public. He said, “It is important to have a hold on Hindi language if you want to become an actor.”

The actor added, “I was born and brought up here. One thing that has not changed is Mumbai’s people is the spirit. It is something different. Whenever I land in Mumbai, the anxiety levels go high and I am like ‘I want to work’. How much ever you say, ‘I will relax today,’ you can’t sit idle for more than one day and that’s why the city is progressive.”

He provided examples of how individuals in the city work hard to make ends meet. He said, “Everybody is working here. Observation is very important. You can see the housewives from lower middle class opening the tiffin and selling poha in the afternoon. There are very old people driving autos.”

The filmmaker continued, “I think about those people because I come from there. Bade level pe mai zyada jata nahi hoon kyunki mujhe ghabarahat hojati hai. Matlab woh show mujhe jamta he nahi hai.”

