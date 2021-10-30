HEARTWARMING! Aryan Khan plans to start NGO to help inmates at the Arthur Road Jail

MUMBAI: After spending over 20 days in custody for an alleged involvement in a drug case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on Thursday. The youngster was taken into custody by NCB in the beginning of this month over his alleged involvement in a drug bust and his bail hearings were pushed a couple of times before he was finally set free two days ago.

But as expected, it seems like the experience of this whole month has changed Aryan and his perspective, but in a better way. Now, according to a report on a digital portal, Aryan has decided to start an NGO to provide help to the inmates at the Arthur Road Jail, where he was also kept, and to improve their standard of living.

The report stated that Aryan has promised to provide legal aid to the inmates who are unable to get out, and he plans to form a team of legal experts and lawyers for the same. He also intends to start working for jail reforms with intervention in the judicial and legal process and also provide financial support to long-term inmates in the jail.

Apart from these legal help, Aryan also plans to take steps in helping improve the living conditions there a bit by improving the food quality there, while also solving the water problems, which is reportedly a major issue inside. He also intends to improve the medical facilities for the prisoners and he will discuss all this with his team and father soon. If the jail authorities allow him, he wants to come and help people in the jail.

