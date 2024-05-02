Heartwarming! Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhury, embarks on a new journey; 'Mamu' Abhay Deol shares a heartfelt note

Nikita Chaudhury

MUMBAI: At first, Dharmendra was wed to Prakash Kaur. The couple had four children together: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol. It appears that the Deol family was celebrating a happy occasion when Ajeeta's daughter Nikita Chaudhury wed Rushabh Shah, the love of her life.

The eldest daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash, Ajeeta is married to Dr. Kiran Chaudhary, an American dentist, and the two of them live in California. Priyanka and Nikita, Ajeeta and Kiran's two daughters are both dentists by trade.

Nikita Chaudhary, the younger daughter of Ajeeta Deol and Kiran Chaudhary, just got married to Rushabh Shah, the man of her dreams. For the uninitiated, the two got together in America. Furthermore, the groom of Dharmendra's granddaughter happens to be an international businessman. The entire Deol family, including Abhay, Sunny, Bobby, Karan, Rajveer, and others, was present at the Hotel Taj Aravali in Udaipur for Nikita and Rushabh's wedding.

Following the nuptials, Abhay Deol posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for his niece Nikita and her husband Rushabh. In the photo, Abhay wore a similar turban and a blush pink sherwani, looking dapper as always. He was photographed posing with the recently wed couple, and all three of them appeared to be having a great time.

In her photo, Nikita was seen exuding a radiant bride. Abhay shared the photo along with a touching statement that reads, "The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become! #family #newlyweds #punjabiwedding."

Another uncle of Nikita, Bobby Deol, was praised for his performance in Animal. However, it was his hook steps to the entry song, Jamal Kudu, while putting a glass over his head, that made him an instant fan favorite. He was a guest at his niece Nikita Chowdhary's sangeet ceremony, where he lit up the stage with his distinctive dance moves. The actor looked sharp in a black kurta that he paired with a garment that resembled a blazer and white pajamas. Stars adorned his appearance with a neat ponytail and beard.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywoodshaadis

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 11:40

