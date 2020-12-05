Here is how Shruti Haasan describes Maths with her expressions

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Hasan’s daughter Shruti Hasan impressed the audience in the film Hey Ram. She is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

The actress has impressed not only with her amazing acting skills but also with her cute and charming looks. She has been ruling the hearts of millions. The diva gives us major fitness goals through her social media handle.

Fans never get tired of showering their love and appreciation on their favorite actress, and this time, they have shared a video of her cute expressions as she was reacting to the subject mathematics.

Have a look.

Well, there is no doubt many of us have not so good memories from our childhood when it comes to maths, so her expressions are totally relatable.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

