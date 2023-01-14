Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone titled fighter has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which is directed by Bang Bang, War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is the talk of the town because it is the first Indian aerial action movie.

Over the time we have seen few pictures and posts which are speaking about this upcoming movie and the fans are not keeping calm but are looking forward to every single detail about the movie which are definitely increasing the excitement level of the fans.

And recently Hrithik Roshan has shared some important points with regards to his character in the movie fighter. The actor said he will be seen playing the character whose name is Patty, he is indeed one such character he enjoyed playing and it is a very interesting character because it is a little younger of Kabir from the movie War.

He adds that Kabir was much more evolved and composed, but Patty is very young, spontaneous and Angry, he is angry at things which he (Hrithik Roshan) personally won't be angry at. The actor also said that it is a very interesting space for him because he remembers that he was like this at one point of his life, he had to play this character keeping his level of evolution aside.

ALSO READ –Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot for a ‘Larger Than Life’ song for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

No doubt this news has indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and increased the excitement level and we shall look forward to see what different the actor Hrithik Roshan has to offer with this upcoming movie Fighter which is said to be an Ariel action thriller

No doubt it will be a treat to watch the scale of action movies coming from the director Sidharth Anand after his movies like Bang Bang, War and Pathaan.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Fighter do let us know in the comment section below.

Fighter is all set to hit the big screens in January 2024.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – What went wrong with the movie Kuttey?

