Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 13:18
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot for a ‘Larger Than Life’ song for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Also read: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to emulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in terms of venue; details inside

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is all set to be a family entertainer and will reportedly release in April, the 28th. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and the comeback of Karan Johar on the director’s chair after 7 years.

This also happens to be his 7th directorial film and there is much anticipation to see if the film will create the epic magic KJo’s films are known for. Legendary actors Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra too will be part of the film.

Reports suggest that the last of the shooting is to take place in March and Ranveer and Alia will shoot for a special song. The makers want the song and a few more scenes to be done in March and buzz has it that Karan’s team has already started the post-production for the upcoming schedule.

Makers want the song to be larger than life and will be one of the major attraction for the audience towards RARKPK. The rehearsals will start once the dates are locked.

Karan Johar was very excited to get back to cinemas after seven long years and considered it an honour, working with many of the illustrious actors who are now part of his 7th film. Interestingly, Karan’s film is to clash with yet another big film- Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Also read:  Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Tezaab remake?

Credits: Times Of India

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 13:18

