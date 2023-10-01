KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to emulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in terms of venue; details inside

MUMBAI :The last year has been the ‘shaadi’ year in the entertainment world as many couples tied the knot and began their new lives together. There are still many rumours doing the rounds about various couples planning to get wedded sometime soon. The latest in the bunch of rumours is of well-known cricketer KL Rahul and his lady-love Athiya Shetty.

The couple have been dating for around 3 years now. Their love story and cute photos together have been making fans go gaga. The rumours about their nuptials have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and it had been said that it would take place in January 2023. But according to new reports, they might follow suit of B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Earlier in April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their home ‘Vastu’. It was a grand wedding but was kept private. And according to reports by a news portal, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going to get wedded in Suniel Shetty's splendid Khandala bungalow. The luxurious bungalow is encompassed with hills and scenic locations. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are most likely to have a luxurious yet cosy wedding. But they won’t be having too many faces or the media as well and are going to have a private nuptial. As per the report, their wedding will have some well-known names from the film and cricket industries.

In the previous month, Suniel Shetty was spotted at the trailer launch of Dharavi Bank and he said that the wedding might possibly happen soon. However, when he was later asked about the wedding, Suniel joked about divulging the wedding dates to him so that he would attend his daughter's wedding as well.

Credits : BollywoodLife.com