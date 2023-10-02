Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :A lot of weddings have happened in Bollywood in the past few years, and their marriage pictures receive a lot of love from fans after they go viral on social media. While of course, the grooms look amazing, brides are the ones who grab the attention the most. But, one thing that many netizens have marked is all these brides look quite similar even though they try to wear different colors.

This year, already three big Bollywood weddings have taken place, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak. All the brides looked amazing, but Shivaleeka surely stood out.

Athiya wore a soft pink colored lehenga, Kiara’s lehenga was blush pink, and last year Alia opted for an ivory colored saree for her big day. Even Anushka Sharma wore a pale pink lehenga. Well, looks like pastel colors are something Bollywood brides love to wear for their weddings.

However, Shivaleeka went the traditional way. There was a time when it was said that a bride should wear red at her wedding, and Shivaleeka opted for exactly that. She looked stunning in the red lehenga, and totally stood out from the actresses who got married recently.

Well, apart from Shivaleeka, the actresses who opted for a red outfit for their wedding were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. These actresses went the traditional way with red, and looked truly stunning.

Which Bollywood bride’s outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below…

