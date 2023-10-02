Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot yesterday, and today their wedding pictures have made it to social media. The couple is looking stunning, and the actress stands out from the Bollywood brides who got married recently.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 14:03
movie_image: 
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :A lot of weddings have happened in Bollywood in the past few years, and their marriage pictures receive a lot of love from fans after they go viral on social media. While of course, the grooms look amazing, brides are the ones who grab the attention the most. But, one thing that many netizens have marked is all these brides look quite similar even though they try to wear different colors.

This year, already three big Bollywood weddings have taken place, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak. All the brides looked amazing, but Shivaleeka surely stood out.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside
 

Athiya wore a soft pink colored lehenga, Kiara’s lehenga was blush pink, and last year Alia opted for an ivory colored saree for her big day. Even Anushka Sharma wore a pale pink lehenga. Well, looks like pastel colors are something Bollywood brides love to wear for their weddings.

However, Shivaleeka went the traditional way. There was a time when it was said that a bride should wear red at her wedding, and Shivaleeka opted for exactly that. She looked stunning in the red lehenga, and totally stood out from the actresses who got married recently.

Well, apart from Shivaleeka, the actresses who opted for a red outfit for their wedding were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. These actresses went the traditional way with red, and looked truly stunning.

Which Bollywood bride’s outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read:Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shivaleeka Oberoi Abhishek Pathak Anushka Sharma Alia Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Suniel Shetty on his upcoming reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, “Soon you will see the best fighters coming out of India” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with the show Dharavi Bank and it broke many records. Now, he is gearing up...
Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story of Abhi and Pragya
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since...
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
MUMBAI:One of the most loved and viewed TV shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining...
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this Sunday the finale of the show will take place and finally...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva tells Chini he loves Imlie but the latter thinks he is saying this out of sympathy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Have a look at these breathtaking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding
Have a look at these breathtaking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding
Hot Pics! Check out some of Esha Gupta’s sizzling bikini pictures
Hot Pics! Check out some of Esha Gupta’s sizzling bikini pictures
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds
Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s Character Dheela or Kartik Aaryan’s Character Dheela 2.0, which song is the audience’sfavorite? View Poll Results
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside