Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have signed on for a three film deal with Karan Johar that will be directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan? Keep reading to find out.
MUMBAI: Recently, we heard the news that newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani headed to Delhi to attend their wedding reception for close family and friends. They are also set to host a reception in Mumbai for colleagues and the media. Now post their receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple will be returning to work shooting for various projects. Interestingly, there are reports doing the rounds that the couple will be sharing the screen together in filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming rom-com.

Well, the reports say that the couple has signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It will be similar to the ‘Dulhania’ series, which had Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the stars. According to an insider, Sid and Kiara are being sought out by almost every producer and director as they are now considered Bollywood’s power couple. But Karan Johar was the one who brought them fame and he was also the reason that the two met together.

The insider further reveals that the newlyweds signed this three-film deal with KJo a long time ago, and they will soon begin shooting for the first one. However, there is no official announcement or confirmation regarding the same. As of now, they both have their own upcoming projects which they are working on, and later this year, they will begin work on the film together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on 7th February this year, and when they recently released their never-before-seen wedding pictures, the internet went gaga. It managed to become the most liked picture on Instagram in India. Currently, the couple is in Delhi for their wedding reception, and soon they will be heading back to Mumbai, and we cannot wait to see this beautiful new married couple.

