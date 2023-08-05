Hilarious! Ananya Panday’s mini purse grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Daal tadke ki balti”

Recently, Ananya Panday was clicked at an award function, and while she looked pretty, her mini purse grabbed everyone’s attention. Well, netizens have some hilarious things to say about her mini purse.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 14:48
movie_image: 
attention

MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is trolls favourite. From her outfit to the way she behaves in front of the paparazzi, netizens always target her. Now, recently Ananya was clicked at an award function, and while she looked pretty, her mini purse grabbed everyone’s attention.

Well, netizens have some hilarious things to say about her mini purse as they felt that it looked like a mini balti (bucket). A netizen commented, “Daal tadke ki balti.. jaate samay bhar ke leke jana.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She will carry left over dal or vegetable in it at the last..... Kyunki leftover dal to isme aahi jayega......” One more netizen commented, “That purse size is equal to her struggle.” Check out the comments below...

Also Read:  Ananya Panday looks stunning at cousin Alanna’s bridal shower party in an All-White themed celebration

What do you have to say about Ananya Panday’s bucket style purse? Let us know in the comments below.

Ananya Panday started her career with Student Of The Year 2 which was released in 2019. The film was a flop at the box office, and the actress received a mixed response for her performance in it. She later starred in a few films, but she is yet to make a strong mark as an actress.

Talking about her upcoming movies, she has some interesting projects lined up. Ananya will be seen in movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control, and Dream Girl 2. While the release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Control is not yet announced, Dream Girl 2 will release on 25th August 2023.Ananya will also be making her web series debut with the show Call Me Bae.

Also Read:  What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Ananya Panday Student of the Year 2 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Control Dream Girl 2 Call Me Bae Khaali Peeli Gehraiyaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 14:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha plans for getting the proof of Tulsi’s death
MUMBAI :Today's episode starts with Radha reaching the office while thinking about the plans for getting the proof of...
Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into an altercation, shoot halted for 4 hours
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Rahat tells Haider to leave the house with Gazal
MUMBAI :Dua is in the ICU room and both the nurses are talking about Haider’s second marriage. Dua wakes up suddenly...
Hilarious! Ananya Panday’s mini purse grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Daal tadke ki balti”
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is trolls favourite. From her outfit to the way she behaves in front of the paparazzi, netizens...
Nazara’s ‘Laal Banarasi': A tale of aspirations and emotions set in the vibrant heart of India
MUMBAI :Set in the holy city of Benaras – the Bunkar community possesses exquisite weaving skills that produce ‘...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Twist! Mohit tells Ishani the truth, the latter confronts Samrat
MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Recent Stories
attention
Hilarious! Ananya Panday’s mini purse grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Daal tadke ki balti”
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend
d
"I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! This fan edit of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Looks so real!!”
So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Janhvi Kapoor for adjusting her outfit with her legs, say “So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer”
Aamir Khan
Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing
Anushka Sharma
Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral