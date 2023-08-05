Hilarious! Ananya Panday’s mini purse grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Daal tadke ki balti”

MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is trolls favourite. From her outfit to the way she behaves in front of the paparazzi, netizens always target her. Now, recently Ananya was clicked at an award function, and while she looked pretty, her mini purse grabbed everyone’s attention.



Well, netizens have some hilarious things to say about her mini purse as they felt that it looked like a mini balti (bucket). A netizen commented, “Daal tadke ki balti.. jaate samay bhar ke leke jana.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She will carry left over dal or vegetable in it at the last..... Kyunki leftover dal to isme aahi jayega......” One more netizen commented, “That purse size is equal to her struggle.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Ananya Panday’s bucket style purse? Let us know in the comments below.

Ananya Panday started her career with Student Of The Year 2 which was released in 2019. The film was a flop at the box office, and the actress received a mixed response for her performance in it. She later starred in a few films, but she is yet to make a strong mark as an actress.

Talking about her upcoming movies, she has some interesting projects lined up. Ananya will be seen in movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control, and Dream Girl 2. While the release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Control is not yet announced, Dream Girl 2 will release on 25th August 2023.Ananya will also be making her web series debut with the show Call Me Bae.

