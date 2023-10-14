Hilarious! BTS singer Jin roasted by J-Hope for bombarding fans with multiple clicks

BTS singer Kim Seok Jin ended his two-month-long hiatus on Instagram with not one but 10 photos from his recent vacation. On Saturday, Jin treated fans with his multiple photos and left them happy. Fans had no complaints, but it's J-Hope, who ended up teasing Jin for spamming everyone.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:37
movie_image: 
NEWS 2 - JIN

MUMBAI: BTS singer Kim Seok Jin ended his two-month-long hiatus on Instagram with not one but 10 photos from his recent vacation. On Saturday, Jin treated fans with his multiple photos and left them happy. Fans had no complaints, but it's J-Hope, who ended up teasing Jin for spamming everyone.

Also read - Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list

Eagle-eyed fans could figure out that the photos are from Jin's recent vacation from his military duties. In all photos, the singer wore a white T-shirt, jeans and a brown jacket with a cap. Going by his pictures, Jin spent his off-duty time by brewing some wine.

In a photo, Jin posed with a jar of traditional wine. It seems like it was brewed by him as the label of the alcohol read – Seokjinie honey jar, as per X user @nightstar1201). In others, he was seen playing games as he attended the maple story pop-up. While he bowed down in one photo, he showed some goodies in the next one. He also flashed a peace sign for the camera.

Reacting to his photo, J-Hope made fun of him. He wrote, “Ajjossi(Sir), post it as one feed. How many do you post it?” Jin played along and wrote back, “I don't have a few pictures so I have to show more.” J-Hope was also impressed with Jin's wine.

Meanwhile, a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter commented, “I think Seokjin is wearing the same shirt he wore for Jungkook’s birthday live at Park Rokdam place.”

“Super Friday by Kim Seokjin - 10 photos for the 10 months he was away,” added another. Someone also said, “Seokjin pursuing his passions and hobby during his vacation -visiting Park Rokdam for traditional alcohol and going to his favourite game maple story pop up - I am so happy for him.”

Besides this, Jin also shared a special message for his fans aka BTS ARMY. Greeting fans with a small clip of himself, pre-recorded during his birthday vacation, the post read, “Weather where autumn rain has started to fall and become a lot more chilly. ARMY please be careful not to catch a cold and be healthy.”

Also read - Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin, the oldest member of the group, was the first one to join the military in December last year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

KIM Seok Jin BTS seokjinie Twitter kpop TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Stunning! Miesha Iyer’s sultry pictures in a white piece will blow your mind! Check out the sexy pictures here!
MUMBAI: Miesha Iyer is an actor and model who claimed fame after participating in various Indian reality shows. She is...
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors...
Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most good looking actresses in the television industry. She had the...
“Neeti Di was just 18 when she was studying and doing multiple jobs to look after the family” reveals Mukti Mohan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
MUMBAI : Television’s longest-running singing reality show - Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been entertaining the audience...
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing...
Recent Stories
NEWS 2 - JIN
Hilarious! BTS singer Jin roasted by J-Hope for bombarding fans with multiple clicks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor
Joe Jonas
Must Read! Joe Jonas dismisses Divorce case against Sophie Turner, wants to settle matters amicably out of court
Anushka
Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire
Ganapath
National Award Winner Kriti Sanon Stuns with Badass Bike Chases and Stunts in Her First Action Film 'Ganapath'
Vicky
Wow! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal gets candid about his film being sandwich between his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's next two projects; Says ‘It is a great spot to be in…’
Priyanka
Surprising! Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amidst Sophie and Joe Jonas' divorce news