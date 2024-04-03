Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI : One of the most loved movies of all time is Golmaal Again. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Johnny Lever is directed by mass director Rohit Shetty. Indeed, till today, when we watch the movie, we love to watch it all over again as every aspect of the movie is loved by all.

For all the Golmaal fans, do you know there was a mistake committed by actor Arshad Warsi in the movie which is still there in the movie. Yes, you heard right. We have come across this throwback video where we see director Rohti Shetty make this shocking and hilarious revelation about the movie Golmaal Again. The filmmaker said that there is a scene post intermission, where Johnny Lever is talking to Parineeti Chopra as she played the ghost in the movie and the scene was a comedy scene. In that scene the filmmaker said Arshad Warsi was laughing and later, he turned his head behind and started laughing again.

The filmmaker did not notice before but when he noticed that it was too late. This scene is there in the movie till today. Rohit Shetty remembers the scene and laughs at it till date.

Indeed, it is one of the hilarious things we have come across with the movie Golmaal Again. No doubt, actor Arshad Warsi was brilliant in the movie.

What are your views on this piece of information of the movie and actor Arshad Warsi? Did you know about this hilarious incident? Do let us know in the comment section below.

