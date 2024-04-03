Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty

We have seen and loved Golmaal Again. Let us view this throwback video of director Rohit Shetty where he is revealing this hilarious mistake made by actor Arshad Warsi from the movie Golmaal Again.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 06:00
movie_image: 
Arshad Warsi

MUMBAI : One of the most loved movies of all time is Golmaal Again. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Johnny Lever is directed by mass director Rohit Shetty. Indeed, till today, when we watch the movie, we love to watch it all over again as every aspect of the movie is loved by all. 

For all the Golmaal fans, do you know there was a mistake committed by actor Arshad Warsi in the movie which is still there in the movie. Yes, you heard right. We have come across this throwback video where we see director Rohti Shetty make this shocking and hilarious revelation about the movie Golmaal Again. The filmmaker said that there is a scene post intermission, where Johnny Lever is talking to Parineeti Chopra as she played the ghost in the movie and the scene was a comedy scene. In that scene the filmmaker said Arshad Warsi was laughing and later, he turned his head behind and started laughing again. 

Also read-Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’

The filmmaker did not notice before but when he noticed that it was too late. This scene is there in the movie till today. Rohit Shetty remembers the scene and laughs at it till date. 

Indeed, it is one of the hilarious things we have come across with the movie Golmaal Again. No doubt, actor Arshad Warsi was brilliant in the movie.

What are your views on this piece of information of the movie and actor Arshad Warsi? Did you know about this hilarious incident? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-What! Arshad Warsi on being replaced in a film without his knowledge: “I would end up having a fight with the makers”

 
 

 
 

 

 

 

Golmaal Again golmaal movie Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi fans Arshad Warsi movies Rohit Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
MUMBAI : ADHD is a short film based on Mental Health awareness. The film was a Youtube release on Content Keedas...
Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Kaynaat is back to take revenge from Dua
MUMBAI: Following a significant leap of 22 years, Rab Se Hai Dua introduces viewers to a new narrative where the...
Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI : One of the most loved movies of all time is Golmaal Again. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn,...
Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on
MUMBAI: Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most...
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Arpit Kapoor is a known actor of television and he has a good fan following.He has been part of many successful...
Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens
MUMBAI: Dance Reality shows are one of the most loved shows on television.The first ever dance reality show on...
Recent Stories
Jasleen Singh
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jasleen Singh
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
Kajol
Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala opens up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi ‘It’s been a humongous journey’
Katrina
Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan
Dibyendu
Dibyendu Bhattacharya HIGHLIGHTS lack of positive roles for dark-skinned actors in Bollywood; Says ‘It is a global issue’
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz shares insights into her experience with postpartum depression; Says ‘Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days’