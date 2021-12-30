Hilarious! THIS is how netizens reacted at Salman driving an auto-rickshaw at Panvel

MUMBAI: It is not every day that fans of Salman Khan get to see him drive an auto-rickshaw, so when the actor went on a ride on the streets of Panvel, the video went insanely viral. The actor, who celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse over the weekend, was recently pictured driving an auto-rickshaw on the streets.

The actor was dressed in a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets. As the video is going viral, netizens took a jibe at the actor saying " God bless the people on the road'.

Over the weekend, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and he was discharged on Sunday morning.

The actor jokingly narrated the incident and said, "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogayi (made friends with the snake)."

He was further quoted saying, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So, I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai,"

Salman Khan has taken a break from his work and his vacationing at his Panvel farmhouse.

Credit: BollywoodLife