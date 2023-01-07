Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut and Aveneet Kaur’s dancing video goes viral; netizens say, “Dance kam mukkebaji zyada lag rahi hai”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut organised a success party for her movie Tiku Weds Sheru, and a video from the bash has gone viral on social media. Read on to know more...
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI : Avneet Kaur made her Hindi film debut with Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, was released on Amazon Prime Video, and has received mostly negative reviews. However, Kangana recently organised a success party of the film which was attended by her, Nawaz, Avneet, and others.

A video from the party has made it to the social media in which Kangana and Avneet are seen dancing their hearts out. Well, they are excitedly dancing, but netizens have some hilarious reactions to it.

 

A netizen commented, “Best fight ever.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Y boxing n kicking?” One more netizen commented, “Dance kam mukkebaji zada lg rha hai.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Kangana and Avneet’s dance? Let us know in the comments below...

Tiku Weds Sheru is directed by Sai Kabir, and while Nawaz and Avneet's performance in the film has received a positive response, the film has disappointed everyone. The reviews and the word of mouth, both were negative for the movie.

However, Kangana has been sharing on her Insta story that on the OTT platform, the movie is being watched at the top spot. This was Kangana’s first production venture.

Her next film is Emergency which is also directed and produced by her. The movie is based on the Emergency period and Kangana plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

