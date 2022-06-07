Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s HOT photoshoot gets funny reactions from Netizens; they say ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia’

The sizzling photoshoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor is setting social media on fire and also getting some hilarious comments from the fans

 

MUMBAI: Shamshera pair Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of their movie. Shamshera which also has Sanjay Dutt along with this beautiful pair is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor did a photoshoot. These pictures are indeed setting social media on fire and also attracting some beautiful comments.

Apart from the beautiful comments, these pictures have also garnered some hilarious comments. Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens.

Also read Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number

As we can see looking at this photoshoot, netizens are saying 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia', they also told Vaani Kapoor 'let Alia Bhatt do this job'.

Well, these are some hilarious comments coming from the side of netizens on the sizzling photoshoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. What are your views on this beautiful pair and how excited are you about the movie Shamshera, do let us know in the comments section below.

Shamshera is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?

