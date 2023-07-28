Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked at Delhi airport; netizens troll him for wearing a trench coat, “It’s not snowing in Delhi”

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at the Delhi airport and he was seen wearing a trench coat. Here, netizens troll him for his airport look.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 19:26
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor always grabs everyone’s attention with his outfits as he is someone who wears simple and comfortable attires and looks handsome in them. However, it looks like netizens are not very happy with his recent airport look.

Ranbir and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha were clicked at the Delhi airport today. The former was seen wearing a trench coat with a woollen cap. Hence, some Delhiites on social media trolled Ranbir and had some funny remarks to make.

A netizen commented, “Bhai kaunsa New Delhi land hua hai? Look at his attire.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Delhi me to bhut grmi h ranbir bhai.” One more netizen commented, “Delhi mein Iti tho thand nehi padi. Agar yeh log iss mausam mein yeh pehnate hai toh winters mein kaise rehete hai.”

While some netizens are trolling him, some are going gaga over his hot looks. Check out the comments below…

What do you have to say about Ranbir Kapoor’s recent airport look?

On the professional front, Ranbir was last seen on the big screens in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which did reasonably well at the box office. The actor’s next release is Animal which will hit the big screens on 1st December 2023. It was supposed to release in August this year, but has been postponed. There have been reports of him starring in a few more films, but it is not yet officially announced which movie the actor will be seen in after Animal.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ranbir Kapoor Nushrratt Bharuccha Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Animal Brahmastra Shamshera Alia Bhatt RAHA KAPOOR Movie News TellyChakkar
