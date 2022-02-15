Horrifying! Akshay Kumar shares the poster of Bachchan Paandey featuring himself in an intense look

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has taken social media by storm as he shared a new update about one of his upcoming movies. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a new poster featuring himself with an intense look on his face. The poster also came with power-packed dialogue which read, “Mujhe Bhai Nahi, Godfather Bolte Hain”.

In the caption, Akshay spilled beans about his character and revealed that the trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ will be released on February 18. He wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022”.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Bachchhan Paandey' will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and will be hitting the screens on March 18 this year. Interestingly, the movie will mark Jacqueline’s fifth collaboration with Akshay after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers, Akshay and Jacqueline had recently completed the shooting of Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

