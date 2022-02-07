OMG! Are things not fine between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma?

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The cast and crew of the show leave no stone unturned to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

Cast of Bollywood films often grace the show to promote their films. Akshay Kumar has graced the show a lot of times. However, it seems not all is well between Akshay and comedian Kapil Sharma, and the promotion of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey, scheduled for a Holi release on 18th March seems to have been caught in the middle. According to the sources of Hindustan Times, it all started when Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma show recently. The comedian asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’ where Kumar asked him how he liked eating mangoes. He was supposedly alluding to an interview that the actor did with PM Modi a few years back. The clip of this exchange between the two is what led to the friction.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Check out these unknown facts about Kiku Sharda

The clip sees Akshay Kumar challenging Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject. The source, that wishes to stay anonymous, further informed the daily that apparently after the shoot got over, the actor requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

The shoot of the episode featuring the cast of Bachchan Pandey has been postponed for now.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Varun Dhawan reveals that he thought Kajol was Shah Rukh Khan's wife, was heartbroken to know the truth

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES