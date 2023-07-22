HOT! Ananya Panday sets the temperature soaring with her recent pictures from Ibiza; netizens ask, “Where is Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Ananya Panday posted a few pictures from her vacation in Ibiza, and while she is looking super hot in the pictures, netizens are asking, ‘where’s Aditya Roy Kapur?’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:52
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI:  Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news for the past few days as pictures from their vacation were leaked on social media and they went viral. While the couple has not yet officially spoken up about their relationship, the two came back from the vacation on the same day, but opted to leave the airport separately.

Now today, Ananya posted a few pictures from her vacation in Ibiza. The actress is seen wearing a bikini in the pictures, and she is surely looking super hot in those photos. She captioned the post, “blue baby.” Check out the post below...


 
While of course everyone is talking about how hot Ananya is looking, there are fans who are asking where’s Aditya Roy Kapur. A netizen commented, “Where Is @adityaroykapur.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Photu click by Aditya Roy Kapoor.” One more netizen commented, “Where is Night Manager?” Check out the comments below...

Well, do you think that Aditya and Ananya should make it official? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about their upcoming projects, Ananya will be seen in movies like Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control, and C. Sankaran Nair’s biopic. She will also be making her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae.

Meanwhile, Aditay Roy Kapur currently has only one film lined up, Metro In Dino. The movie is slated to release in March next year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Dream Girl 2 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Control C Sankaran Nair The Night Manager Metro In Dino Movie News TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:52

