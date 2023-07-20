Must Read! Ananya Panday or Anushka Sen, whose selfie game do you suggest to be better?

MUMBAI: Over the time, Indian actresses have been grabbing attention of the fans and winning their hearts with their movies and pictures. Indeed, these actresses never fail to impress the fans with their sizzling pictures. Fans always shower all the love on them.

We have seen many actresses taking selfies in different ways and getting a lot of love for it indeed. Well, having said that, these selfies of actresses Ananya Panday and Anushka Sen are grabbing attention of the fans and indeed, they both look very cute.

ALSO READ –Must read! Model Munmun Dhamecha summoned by CBI for enquiry related to Aryan Khan's drug case

Actress Ananya Panday has been known for her cuteness and hotness over the time. On the other hand, actress Anushka Sen has been ruling the hearts of millions with her videos and digital projects. She has created a strong fan base for herself through it.

Having said that, it is difficult to select one name when who is looking better in this mirror selfie, and whose selfie game is on point out of Ananya Panday and Anushka Sen.

Which name you will take out of two, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar



ALSO READ Must read! Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa breaks silence about the reshoot of the film







