Must read! Model Munmun Dhamecha summoned by CBI for enquiry related to Aryan Khan's drug case

MUMBAI :Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested alongside Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug cruise case in 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This summon is a part of the ongoing investigation into former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Dhamecha is scheduled to appear before the CBI on Thursday.

In May this year, the CBI initiated a criminal case against Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for helping to secure the release of Aryan in the drug case.

Wankhede has been charged under Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the IPC.

As per a report from India Today, the CBI has summoned Munmun to provide her statement regarding the corruption and extortion case involving Sameer Wankhede. It is reported that she will appear before the CBI today for this purpose.

On October 28, 2021, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha due to “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Due to allegations of high-handedness against the NCB team and Sameer Wankhede, a separate vigilance inquiry was initiated. Consequently, Wankhede was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.

At present, as per a Bombay High Court order, Sameer Wankhede is protected from any coercive actions by the CBI in the case until the next date of hearing.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan faced arrest in a drug-related case and was incarcerated for 22 days at Arthur Road Jail. Alongside him, two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant, were also taken into custody.

Initially, following the accusations of corruption and 'inconsistencies' in the matter, the SIT appointed by the NCB made the decision to remove Aryan's name from the case. The agency asserted that Aryan had been intentionally singled out.

Furthermore, there have been recent reports indicating that both SRK and Aryan might be summoned by the CBI to provide their statements in relation to the bribery case.

As per sources, the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom Rs. 25 crores were demanded will be recorded by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.

