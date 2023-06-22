Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may need to record their statements in the bribery case against Sameer Wankhede

Many irregularities were found against the 44 year old Sameer Wankhede by the SIT, in its report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) in 2022.
Aryan Khan

MUMBAI : In October 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

Many irregularities were found against the 44 year old Sameer Wankhede by the SIT, in its report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) in 2022. The CBI claimed that the Mumbai NCB team wanted to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan so as not to book Aryan in the case.  

Now there have been allegations against Wankhede that he demanded a Rs 25 crore bribe from the Pathaan star to not implicate his son in the Drug case. 

Now, as per the latest reports, SRK and his son Aryan may be called to record their statement in connection with the bribery case. Reportedly, the Bombay High Court has granted Sameer interim protection from being arrested in the case till June 23. An official told a news portal, “We will soon record the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom ₹25 crore was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.”

Sameer denied all allegations against him saying that CBI’s action against him was simply their act of revenge.

