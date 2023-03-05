What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof

We came across few pictures which indicates that son of superstar Shahrukh Khan Aryan Khan might be dating Ria Mehta, check out the post we have come across
MUMBAI :Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan surely knows to grab the attention of the fans with his hot looks all over the internet, he has been the talk of the town for quite some time for his Bollywood debut in terms of acting, writing or direction.

There are many reports of Aryan Khan dating, but we got some images which indicate that he may be dating this girl named Ria Mehta. Ria Mehta is the sister of actor Karan Mehta who was seen in the movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, you may have seen Ria in a few pictures.

Well now we have come across this old picture of Ria Mehta as she was celebrating the new year with her brother along with Aryan Khan, sharing this picture Ria wrote “New Years with my <3” well this heart is surely for Aryan Khan.

ALSO READ – Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”

Also as we all know recently Aryan Khan has launched his brand of T-shirts and Jackets, and we see Ria Mehta wearing the same brand as she drops a picture on her Instagram status.


Well there is nothing official about it, or maybe they are trying to keep it low, well if this news is true definitely it will be great news for all the fans of Aryan Khan and followers of Ria Mehta.

What are your views on these pictures and do you think they both are dating, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Rajeev Sen opens up about his upcoming short film Hasrat, shares his views on doing reality shows and much more

 

