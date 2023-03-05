Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”

MUMBAI :Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event. This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung

Now while she stopped at the stairway, the international media are heard calling out to Alia as Aishwarya. Netizens were quite amused by this. One wrote, “Did I hear "Aishwarya this way"???” One wrote, “Too bad she is known by Aishwarya there. My poor girl couldnt mark her identity” One commented, ‘being called Aishwarya to not even able to walk on her own, pardon me but where is the slay?” Another one wrote, “Lmao  no one knows her there, papa are calling her Aishwarya rai , few others were calling prabal when he was standing with her.”

While many trolled her there were those who praised her look. One wrote, “Her look is just so so pretty and my eyes are just on her look.” Another one wrote, “I loved this gorgeous gown. Alia look beautiful” One showered her with praise saying, “I agree she literally slayed she looks amazin”

Did you like Alia Bhatt’s look for the Met Gala?

Tell us in the comments below.

